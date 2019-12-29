Devon golf club to invest in log cabins and simulators

A golf club on the outskirts of Exeter has been granted planning permission to undertake a major refurbishment.

Fingle Glen Golf Club will improve its existing golf facilities and remodel the golf course.

The plan involves building an additional 25 log cabins – on the current first hole, adapting the existing driving range to provide an enclosed space to accommodate four simulators, and for the formation of a new golf hole on land associated with the existing driving range.

The external terrace of the clubhouse will also be extended.

Max Bishop, managing director of operations, said that the redevelopment of the golf club was vital to safeguard its future.

He told councillors that across the country, golf clubs are struggling and that it is vital that they diversify and change to support the demographics that still enjoy playing golf. He said that without the existing log cabins on the site, ‘there is no doubt we would have already succumbed’, but this will secure the future of the club.

He added: “This will safeguard the club and it will continue to contribute to tourism and be a strong employer in the area.”

The report to Teignbridge District Council’s planning committee said: “Currently both the first and 18th holes do not relate well to the clubhouse. The alterations to the course would mean that the 18th hole would finish adjacent to the southern side of the clubhouse and the first tee would be moved to the front (north) of the clubhouse.”

Recommending approval, councillors were told: “The proposed development would provide improvements to the operation of an existing business through changes to the golf course layout and through upgrading the driving range to an electronic system. The expansion of the holiday accommodation on the site would provide diversification which would further support the business.”