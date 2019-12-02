Dubai tournament puts spotlight on the Middle East’s golfing credentials

It seems like sport has gone from strength to strength in the UAE and the Middle East in general in recent years.

The Formula One race held in Abu Dhabi is one of the most keenly anticipated of the motorsport season, while Qatar is gearing up to host soccer’s World Cup in 2022 too. Furthermore, as https://www.khaleejtimes.com/sport/69-of-uae-nationals-love-cricket-survey reports, research released last year revealed there is a big love of cricket in the area.

The growth of golf

Golf is undoubtedly another pastime which is really thriving too and a recent event held in Dubai put a spotlight on the sport’s growth in the region.

The DP World Tour Championship Dubai and Race to Dubai proved to be a thrilling tournament, with the Spanish competitor Jon Rahm finally succeeding after a few sticky moments. As https://www.golfdigest.com/story/jon-rahm-sweeps-the-dp-world-tour-championship-and-the-race-to-dubai-with-an-18th-hole-birdie reports, he had at one point been 20 under par at the event at Jumeirah Golf Estates, but some issues left him needing a birdie to ultimately win.

While the competition offered plenty of excitement, it also once again demonstrated how the UAE now has significant credentials as a golfing region and destination. According to https://www.arabianbusiness.com/uae-breaks-record-with-50-000-golf-rounds-in-month-457910.html, it was estimated that about 50,000 rounds of the game were played in just one month for the first time in the UAE in March 2012 and since then its popularity seems to have grown massively.

Quality facilities

Any rising interest will undoubtedly have been helped by the great strides made in the quality of facilities which are available in the area. Dubai in particular is home to a host of great golf courses and, in addition to the Jumeirah Golf Estates where the DP World Tour event was held, there are the likes of the Emirates Golf Club.

One of the three clubs in the region to be managed by Dubai Golf, it is situated in a prime position in New Dubai close to a range of incredible facilities including the world-renowned Palm Jumeirah. As https://www.bayut.com/area-guides/palm-jumeirah/ explains, many regard that area as an eighth wonder of the world with it being the largest man-made island anywhere in the world. Furthermore, it is home to a range of impressive properties, from beachfront apartments, villas and townhouses to incredible hotels including Atlantis The Palm Hotel.

The Majlis course at the Emirates Golf Club was the first grass course created in the Middle East and was designed by US architect Karl Litten. However it is far from the only jewel in this club’s crown. The Faldo was redesigned by the British golfer of the same name in 2005 and is completely floodlit, meaning players are able to tackle its array of challenges both day and night. The course also hosted the Omega Women’s Moonlight Classic in May this year, which highlights how both the men’s and women’s game is doing well in the region.

An exciting time

When all of this is considered, it is fair to say it is an exciting time for sport in the UAE and the Middle East in general. Furthermore, it is clear that golf is a big part of what is currently going on there.

With great competitions and first-class facilities available, it will be intriguing to see how interest in the sport grows in the months and years ahead. At this point it is hard to say anything but a bright future.