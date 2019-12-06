Eagle will design your 2020 scorecards ahead of the new World Handicap System

Use the winter time wisely and order your scorecards so that you are ready for the spring.

That is the message from Eagle, which is running this new offer: If your place your scorecard order now, Eagle will do all of the artwork and design work completely free of charge – no extra cost at all to the club for this service.

Also, Eagle can deliver and invoice you from April 1, 2020 so why not get the design work done now and then you have nothing to worry about or pay until spring 2020 when your new scorecards will arrive with you?

Let Eagle make your new scorecard design simple, affordable and hassle free.

Don’t forget: If you have your slope assessment completed and you have your slope rating, please send it to Eagle and Eagle will produce your new scorecards with the slope rating included.

If you are still waiting for your slope assessment, let the team at Eagle create a ‘slope ready’ scorecard for you where Eagle will design your new scorecard now and as soon as you have your slope rating details, simply send that information through and Eagle can then update your card accordingly.

The World Handicap System is coming soon – November 2020 – so make sure you are ready!