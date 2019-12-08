Golf club launches charity cookbook

Members of Gullane Ladies Golf Club in Scotland have launched a golf-themed cookbook in aid of a mental health charity.

The beneficiary will be the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

The cookbook, Playing Around in the Kitchen, is made up of favourites and family recipes which were submitted by the members of the ladies’ club and is selling for £10 a copy.

It has been designed around a golf theme and recipes have been categorised under chapters including ‘At the Starter’s Box’, ‘In the Pot Bunker’, ‘Middle of the Fairway’ and ‘Tee and Cake’.

The recipes include ‘Gin and Tonic Sorbet’ and ‘Orkney Fudge Cheesecake’.

The book was illustrated by Jean Waddell, head of art at North Berwick High School.

Shirley Black, 59, captain of the ladies’ club, said: “Every ladies’ captain chooses a charity or charities to support during their captaincy and my chosen charity is SAMH.

“We have raised over £5,000 since August from golf events.

“I wanted to put something together which involved lady members of the club and came up with the idea of a cookbook.

“I asked everyone to send me a family recipe or a favourite recipe and, together with the help of a photographer and an art teacher, set about producing this book.

“I have been supported by a local firm who have paid for the printing and we have also received donations from other businesses. Five-hundred copies have been printed at a cost of £10 each.”

The cookbook can be purchased from the clubhouse at Gullane Golf Club.