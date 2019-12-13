Golf club switches to fully recyclable cups

Trentham Golf Club in Stoke-on-Trent has announced it has switched from cardboard cups to fully recyclable ones.

The cups the club was using were paper cups that were bonded on one side to a robust plastic film, making them impossible to join the recycling chains.

However, the new cup, called the Frugal Cup, is made entirely from recycled paper, and consists of two elements that separate. This means both the paperboard and food-grade liner can be easily recycled during the standard recycling process.

Una Handley, general manager at Trentham GC says: “Switching to a recyclable coffee cup was vital to us as we’re committed to using sustainable solutions across the business.

“When we started to research the options out there, we were shocked to discover that many of the cups available on the market were, in fact, not easily recycled in the UK.”

In Britain, more than two and a half billion cups are used every year, but less than 0.25 per cent of them are being recycled, the vast majority ending in landfills or the ocean.

And the situation is predicted to get worse: according to a report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Eunomia Research & Consulting, the UK is set to throw away one third more single-use coffee cups than at present, by 2030.