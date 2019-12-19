Golf club to build a football pitch on its grounds

A golf resort in southern England plans to build a new nine-hole course, a footgolf course and even a football pitch, as part of major expansion proposals.

East Sussex National Resort has applied for planning permission to remodel land currently occupied by three academy holes to accommodate the new facilities, erect a building to service the football pitch along with bench spectator seating, remodel the driving range to improve its drainage, provide new synthetic grass on the driving range and create a dedicated short game area.

A statement with the planning application says: ‘The proposals reflect the business’s desire to continue to broaden its customer base by creating both more accessible golf in the form of a par three course and short game academy, as well as diversify its leisure facilities through the provision of a high quality 3G synthetic football pitch.

‘At the same time there is a pressing need to improve the golf driving range outfield that is in a poor state and not commensurate with the high standards of the other facilities at the resort.”

The statement says provision of the new facilities will help assure the resort’s long term viability so that it can continue to be an important sport and leisure destination for the local community and beyond, as well as provide long term employment opportunities.

The proposal is also to have footgolf features constructed within the par three golf course to allow the playing of the ‘informal and relaxed’ version of golf.

Dedicated times would be given over to the playing of footgolf.

The statement says the resort also wants to raise the quality of teaching and practice facilities and to create a centre of teaching excellence and to that end there are proposals to improve the facilities.

‘The practice ground is a vital component of the club, providing members and visitors an opportunity to develop their game, as well as a facility that local people can come and learn the game from qualified teaching staff,’ it says.

The 3G synthetic football pitch is proposed to broaden the customer base of East Sussex National Resort and enhance leisure facilities on offer.

It would be constructed on unused land to the north east of the hotel along with a changing facility with washroom and toilets, and bench seating for spectators.

‘Many grassroots clubs and teams are struggling to survive in these financially challenging times, with ever-increasing fees and a lack of affordable facilities both indoor, and out, affecting the opportunity to learn, train and enjoy playing football in secure, relaxed, and, more importantly, suitably dry conditions,’ it adds.

The statement says the facility proposed at East Sussex National would fit in with desires of the FA, Football Foundation and Sport England.

Local schools and clubs would also be able to use the facilities for matches and training and PE lessons.