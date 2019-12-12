Leicestershire golf club is set to build a new course and relocate to it

A golf club in Leicestershire has submitted a planning application to build a new 18-hole golf course and then relocate to it.

Scraptoft Golf Club says the course will be in Houghton on the Hill.

Parker Strategic Land is working with the club to create the new course, which is partly designed by ex-Ryder Cup player Ken Brown.

‘The owners and the club have worked in partnership, alongside the council and local stakeholders to develop the plans, which include a new clubhouse, nine-hole academy course and driving range to encourage new players to take up the game, and existing players to grow and develop,’ said a spokesman for the club.

Scraptoft Golf Club’s existing site at Scraptoft, on the edge of Leicester, is allocated for new homes and infrastructure in the recently adopted Harborough Local Plan.

Colin Griffiths chairman of Scraptoft Golf Club, said: “At Scraptoft Golf Club we are really excited by the prospect of creating an entirely new high-quality course and academy facility. The new course has been designed by renowned golf course designer Ken Moodie with the assistance of ex-Ryder Cup player and TV commentator Ken Brown. The new course will certainly be challenging but one we are sure will provide enjoyment to all our members. The proposals have taken over two years to create and we hope attract new members to this beautiful location each side of the River Sence.”

Adrian Lott, managing director of Parker Strategic Land, added: “I am delighted that plans for the new golf club have now been submitted and we have been able to help relocate the Scraptoft Golf Club to this fantastic new site near Houghton on the Hill. The relocation enables much needed new homes, infrastructure and community facilities to be delivered on the existing site and other land alongside, but also allows Scraptoft Golf Club to be financially secure for the future. The two proposals can now be considered together by the district council.”