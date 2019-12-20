Scottish Golf app ‘still on track’

An ‘under fire’ app that Scottish Golf announced plans for in 2018 is set to be launched in April 2020, reports The Scotsman newspaper, following claims on social media that it has been ‘scrapped’.

The organisation said last December that the app will be linked to a free suite of software that will be offered to golf clubs affiliated to Scottish Golf, but it has said little about the product in the last six months, leading to rumours that it has been cancelled.

These have been ‘greatly exaggerated’, reports the paper.

“Most of the system is finished and in operation and our goal is to have all of the functionality complete for April,” Iain Forsyth, Scottish Golf’s chief commercial officer, said.

“I am getting why people are worried but I don’t think they get a lot of what we are doing. Everyone is on the back foot. There are some horrendous stories going around and I feel I don’t have enough broomsticks at times to put the fires out.”

‘He is passionate about the app he has helped bring to the table and just wishes people would look at it with open eyes rather than viewing it as Scottish Golf being heavy-handed and trying to squeeze out current ISV (Independent Software Vendors) companies linked with clubs,’ adds The Scotsman.

A total of 130 member clubs have registered for the VMS (venue management system), with 25 currently involved in parallel testing.

One of the main aims of the new Scottish Golf app is to try to help clubs make more money from non-members who currently enjoy cut-price golf available at clubs around the country, often getting a hit for a cheaper price than a member if they worked out their average cost of a round per year.

“We are trying to encourage people spending money on green fees to put that directly into the clubs,” said Forsyth. “At the moment, we have a situation where what should be the most expensive option for a round of golf is the cheapest. We are trying to flip that.”