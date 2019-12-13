Should we get a professional cleaner for our beer lines?

Beer line cleaning is often left to untrained staff – but this can lead to poor dispense quality. Now, a professional beer line cleaner is offering golf clubs a free clean to ensure the beer served tastes exactly as it should.

Have you, as an establishment at the forefront of food and beverage sales, ever considered the dispense quality of the beer you serve? The task of beer line cleaning is often left to temporary or untrained staff, which in turn can lead to poor dispense quality and a negative customer experience about the entire establishment. Clear Brew has been operating since 2006, cleaning the lines of venues up and down the country and in doing so, ensuring dispense quality is maintained and in most cases improved, so the beer you serve tastes exactly as it should do.

The independent leader in this field, its technicians are professionally trained during an intensive training programme that includes all aspects of health and safety and chemical use. They carry out value for money services for a variety of establishments, from pubs to golf clubs. Unlike traditional methods, they visit the establishment once every three weeks and scientifically validate their services with the use of industry-approved ATP testing equipment.

Those who use this service no longer have to worry about ordering chemicals, storing chemicals, training staff, organising cleaning rotas and, most importantly, the quality of the beer they serve.

Added to the bonus of not having to carry out the cleaning yourself is the fact that Clear Brew guarantees to save you substantial amounts of costs in ‘ullage’ (wasted beer) and help reduce your establishment’s carbon footprint by using less water, no gas and no electricity. Technicians become an extra pair of eyes in the cellar, working on a strict, reliable three-weekly-visit rota and are always on hand to deal with any quality issues you may experience. They are so confident in their service they offer a free first clean, where they will carry out a cellar survey and arrange a no obligation quote. Unlike many other beer line cleaning services, they do not tie you into any long-term contracts, meaning you can opt out at any stage. Like all good companies, the level of success is measured by all the positive feedback Clear Brew receives from over 1,500 national clients.

Stephen Trezona, the proud managing director who set up and runs the company, states: “We live by our results and are completely confident in what we do. Our service is designed to save money without compromising on quality and our entire database has been built upon these principles. Yes, of course, some are initially cynical about our claims but once they take up the offer of a free clean and experience the convenience of the service, they rarely go back to organising the task in-house. We cover a large number of national contracts, including the Revolution Bar Group, who have experienced significant bottom line costs savings as well as consistency in beer quality across their entire network and this is all down to the expertise and hard work of the entire team.”

For more information, visit: www.clearbrew.co.uk, email: drinks@clearbew.co.uk or tel: 01209 219889