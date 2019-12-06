Tewkesbury Park renames both its golf courses following investment

Tewkesbury Park in Gloucestershire has renamed its two golf courses following a £10 million investment in the facility.

The Deerpark is the new name for Tewkesbury Park’s 6,554 yard, par 72 18-hole course, a PGA tournament venue which is built on the town’s old medieval deer park.

The 200-acre site was originally stocked with hundreds of deer in 1187 and the park remained a popular attraction for Tewkesbury residents for approximately 400 years. In the century following 1471’s Battle of Tewkesbury, a crucial turning point in the Wars of the Roses which took place on the historic Bloody Meadow adjacent to the park, the deerpark was gradually converted to agricultural land and in 1770 John and Mary Wall built the manor house which now sits at the heart of the resort.

Dutch golf course architect Frank Pennink originally designed The Deerpark in 1976. In 2016 former Walker Cup captain, Peter McEvoy OBE, upgraded The Deerpark with an extensive re-bunkering programme at the heart of the renovation.

The club’s recently extended nine-hole par three course has also been renamed – as The Acorn, to honour the many magnificent old oak trees which are the hallmark of the property.

“A visit to Tewkesbury Park is designed to create good memories” said Patrick Jones, the resort’s general manager. “We hope that golfers will take time to appreciate the historic significance of the land on which The Deerpark is built, and we felt it that this was the appropriate time – after the four-year transformation of Tewkesbury Park to give golfers a name to think about as they enjoy playing our beautiful golf course.

“We also thought that it would be fun to award a meaningful name to our par three course – hence The Acorn, which references not only our many wonderful oak trees, but also the notion that from acorns mighty oaks (and great golfers) grow!”