Two golf clubs given new names

Two golf clubs, one in England and one in Scotland, have both changed their names as they head into 2020.

Polmont Golf Club in Falkirk, which announced in October it was about to close down, only to be saved a few days later, has become Braes Golf Centre.

The club was saved when Steve Matthews, the owner of Ordhead, which now owns the club, stepped in at the 11th hour, along with friend and accountant Douglas Morrison, to save the 118-year-old club.

The new management duo delivered a proposal that members of the nine-hole course backed unanimously. Their plan included retaining all five members of staff, including long-serving greenkeeper John Easton, and ensuring the club honoured its debts.

The club’s membership has fallen from around 350 to 90 in recent years — and part of Braes’ revival will be the transformation of the clubhouse into a facility that can be used by community groups and the public, as well as golfers.

The club has also introduced flexible membership packages, invested in course machinery and has converted a function hall, which will have its own pub and a sports-themed bar.

Steve said: “We’re here to make a difference and make this a commercially-viable business. I want to see the place buzzing.”

Douglas added: “My hope for the club is to return it back to where it was three years ago which was a course in pristine condition which attracted membership.”

Meanwhile, Boughton Golf Club in Kent has been rebranded as The Cave Hotel and Golf Resort, as part of a £12 million project spearheaded by its owners James Tory and Johnathan Callister.

Johnathan said: “My chairman James and I have been lucky enough to stay at some of the best hotels around the world and have taken our inspiration from those.

“At The Cave we have tried to put all the things we love into our brand, and all the things that frustrate us, we’ve taken out.

“We have created an affordable luxury hotel with a five-star feel without the rules that traditional hotels have.”