Two more golf courses could have housing complexes built on them

Another two English golf courses could see housing complexes built on them according to reports.

The Bolton News has stated that Regent Park Golf Club has signed an agreement with developer Beck Developments to build 280 homes on the ‘periphery of the golf course’.

A spokesman said: “Beck Developments has a promotion agreement with the golf course operator. We are exploring various opportunities to enhance the facility and ensure its longer-term viability. As part of this brief, the potential for some limited development on the periphery of the golf course is being explored.”

More than 500 people have signed a petition opposing the golf course development. It states: ‘The course is home to a diverse range of wildlife that would face lose their habitat including deer, birds, geese, bats, newts and aquatic invertebrates.’

Meanwhile, Langdon Hills Golf and Country Club in Essex ‘could be transformed in a major new community development with apartments for the over-55s’, reports Braintree & Witham Times.

Plans for the redevelopment have been submitted to Thurrock Council.

The club currently provides a 27-hole golf course. Rishco Leisure, which owns the site, has explained in the plans that golf clubs have experienced falling membership numbers as a result of growing time pressures and competing sports facilities.

To address the decline, Rishco wants to demolish the existing course and rebuild it into a ‘state-of-the-art golf facility’ offering a golfing academy, leisure facilities such as a health spa, swimming pool and gym, and a restaurant.

In addition this this, there will be a new ‘care village’ including a 64-bed residential care home with dementia facilities, 84 supported living bungalows and 42 independent living apartments.

Several golf courses have erected housing on their sites in recent years in order to increase revenues, and some have closed down in order to be replaced by housing. Recently we reported on two golf courses in Sussex that have an uncertain future following a proposed review of how their land will be used.