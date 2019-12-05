Yorkshire golf club is offering free golf for military personnel

A Yorkshire golf club has said it will provide complimentary golf to members of an armed forces charity.

Twenty-seven hole Oulton Hall has partnered with Tickets For Troops, and director of golf, Jon Pilkington, has persuaded other resorts in the Almarose-managed group to donate fourball vouchers so recipients also have the opportunity to visit other venues. Oulton Hall, meanwhile, is even offering an overnight stay.

The charity provides members of the armed forces, those medically discharged post 2001 and the next of kin of those who have passed as a result of their service, with the opportunity to attend events with friends and family. Its aim is to show the troops how much their service is appreciated by their country and allow them to make lasting memories.

William Campbell-Lamerton, director of operations at Tickets For Troops, said: “It is fantastic to sign up Oulton Hall as a supporter of Tickets For Troops. Yorkshire has a fantastic military presence, and I am sure lots of our members will be heading to beautiful Oulton Hall to enjoy a round of golf! We are both delighted and grateful for their support.”

In July 2019, Tickets For Troops marked 10 years since it was first established and, in that time, the charity has distributed more than 1.5 million tickets to members of the armed forces to attend events around the UK.

Pilkington added: “We were delighted to be able to make this offer through a very worthwhile charity. Peacetime or not, we all owe members of our armed forces and, at least by doing this, we are going some small way to show that we appreciate them and their service to the nation.

“They simply access the Tickets For Troops platform and then contact us at Oulton Hall to book – and they can bring a playing partner for free, too.”