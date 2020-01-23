Appointment: Peter Nye named as the new manager of Telford Hotel & Golf Resort

Telford Hotel & Golf Resort, the four-star hotel in Shropshire, has appointed Peter Nye as its new general manager.

Nye has nearly 20 years’ experience in the hospitality industry and joins the hotel from Solihull-based Village Hotels. His career highlights include growing Mercure Hull Grange Park Hotel’s revenue by 66 per cent in three years and quadrupling operating profit.

During the same highly successful period, he also led the team to win a number of regional meeting and events awards and achieved a nomination at the Visit England Awards for Excellence.

Nye will drawing on his extensive experience of hotel management, which includes a spell as regional general manager for Jupiter Hotels, as the resort prepares for a 2020 rebrand to Delta Hotels by Marriott.

Nye said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining the hotel, as it enters a period of change starting with our upcoming refurbishment and rebrand. Leadership is my passion and I believe that great people and support leads to great results.

“The opportunity to be managing our 18-hole golf course is extremely exciting and I look forward to upholding our position as a premier golf destination in Shropshire. There is no change in ownership of the hotel in 2020, merely a rebrand, and we’re delighted to soon be one of the few Delta Hotels by Marriott’s with a golf course.”

Stephen Bench, divisional director for Almarose Hotels & Resorts, which manages Telford Hotel & Golf Resort, added: “Peter’s passion and energy for leadership and experience in managing complex operations will be invaluable to the team once our ambitious refurbishment plans kick off in 2020.

“His expertise will help drive the hotel’s successful rebrand and we are excited to watch him and his team take the Telford Hotel’s standards and reputation within Shropshire to the next level in this new phase of development.”

Telford Hotel’s picturesque course measures 6,741 yards along tree-lined fairways, through open greens and over strategic water hazards.

The course’s signature hole is the eighth, a 382-yard, par-four which requires the drive to be landed to perfection to miss two fairway bunkers, before negotiating a pond with a beautiful mature oak tree … all placed to make the approach shot that little bit more interesting.