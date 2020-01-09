Birmingham golf course to switch from 18 to nine holes

A struggling golf club in Birmingham is to be revamped so that it will feature a nine-hole course and a footgolf course, in a move that should secure its future.

Hilltop Golf Course, managed by Mytime Active on behalf of Birmingham City Council, has closed for three years as the £1.2 million project will be carried out.

The site will be transformed and will feature a nine-hole course, an 18-hole footgolf course, a new clubhouse and a 22-bay driving range.

A new putting course and water features are also proposed.

The new courses will replace the existing 18-hole course, which the club says had been ‘failing’, which had led to doubts that the venue could continue as one that provides golf at all.

A council document states: “The proposal will provide a wider range of golf related leisure activities within the application site which further encourages recreation and activity amongst residents of Birmingham.

“The work required to create the facilities, including the construction of the driving range building, new car park, ponds and regrading of the ground, will not impact on the openness of the greenbelt. Furthermore, the development will not have an impact on heritage assets.”

A document submitted to the council on behalf of the applicant added: “Mytime Active has identified an opportunity to develop a golf academy at Hilltop Golf Club that would be of great benefit to the local area.

“The existing 18-hole golf course is failing due to its design, location, competition from other golf courses as well as competition from other leisure activities.

“A more family friendly learning / teaching academy development is proposed to be far more competitive and enjoyable to the public

“The proposed development is to provide a completely new golf offer to enhance and revive Hilltop Golf Course.

“Presently Hilltop Golf Course is undersubscribed and has only 30 active members. In the last 12 months there were approximately 17,000 rounds played at the course.

“To break even and stay viable the club needs 35,000 rounds.

“The viability of the course and its long-term future is bleak and a radical approach is required in order to attract more players and members.

“The existing 18-hole course is cramped and has conflicting fairways, which raises safety issues.”