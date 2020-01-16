Cams Hall Estate becomes The Club Company’s 15th golf club

Cams Hall Estate Golf Club in Hampshire has been acquired by The Club Company, its second purchase in the last year, meaning the organisation now owns 15 golf clubs.

The Club Company’s latest acquisition means the organisation is now just one behind the two biggest golf club operators in the UK. Both Mytime Active and Crown Golf run 16 golf venues each.

Cams Hall, surrounded by water on three sides, is located near Fareham and offers 27 holes of golf, restaurant and event space, as well as extensive practice facilities and a professional shop. The 18-hole Creek course, designed by Peter Alliss and Clive Clark, offers breathtaking views across the marina and Portsmouth harbour.

The purchase of Cams Hall, which took place at the end of 2019, is part of The Club Company’s strategy of growing through the acquisition of new sites and by adding new facilities to its existing portfolio, which now totals 15 clubs. In the last 12 months the group acquired Chesfield Downs Golf and Country Club, and began construction of a 65-bedroom hotel at the Tytherington club in Cheshire.

Commenting on the acquisition of Cams Hall, Thierry Delsol, chief executive of The Club Company, said: “We were delighted to announce our second acquisition of 2019, which fits perfectly with our expansion strategy. Cams Hall has been a vibrant club for many years; we are conscious of the need to not only preserve that legacy, but also build on it and make improvements all members can enjoy.”

Majority-owned by Epiris LLP, The Club Company operates 15 country clubs, the majority of which are located in central and southern England. The clubs offer a range of facilities to their more than 40,000 members, including championship standard golf courses, premium health and fitness facilities, swimming pools, tennis courts, bars, restaurants and accommodation.