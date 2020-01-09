Club given green light to build 92 homes to secure its future

A Northumberland golf club that has financially struggled in recent years has been given the green light to have nearly 100 new homes built on part of its current course to prevent it from closing down.

The proposals involve the construction of 92 homes at Blyth Golf Club, along with enhancements to the golf course and the proposed renovation of the clubhouse, as well as other minor improvements to greenkeepers’ facilities and the incorporation of a ‘halfway house’.

In order to resolve the golf club’s outstanding financial debts, it has sought to sell part of the golf course to raise the capital required to ensure its financial sustainability. The capital from the proposed land sale would also be used to fund the intended improvements.

The residential development comprises of 24 two-bed houses, 41 three-bed houses and 27 four-bed houses, with 15 per cent of them allocated for affordable housing and occupying an area of approximately 8.4 acres. The homes will be located on the partial extent of existing holes 10 and 11 of the golf course.

Blyth Golf Club was founded in 1905, having occupied three different sites in that time, with the first being a nine-hole course on the links to the south of the town.

Northumberland County Council approved the club’s plans, subject to conditions.

A planning statement included with the proposals said: “The fundamental purpose of the proposed development is to safeguard the viability of the golf club, and the continuation of the important role it provides in offering benefits to the local community and as a tourist attraction.”

Its planning statement concluded: ‘The golf club is in a poor financial position and without any measures to address this, it is likely that the club would be forced to close given the current overdraft position with the bank who are providing crucial financial support.

‘The proposed development would provide the funds required to improve the golf course and the clubhouse, thereby securing the future of the club.’