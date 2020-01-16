Club plans to woo a ‘major championship’ by 2021 with multi-million pound transformation

A Scottish golf club hopes to host a ‘major championship’ by next year, after it has been given the green light to embark on a multi-million pound transformation.

Dundonald Links will build more than 90 holiday lodges on the coastal beauty spot’s grounds, the clubhouse will double in size and will feature a new bar, restaurant, gym and changing rooms.

Spokesman Jim Miller said: “The company are very keen to have this set up and running to attract a major championship by 2021.”

The course makeover application from operators Darwin Alternatives has been approved by councillors sitting on the North Ayrshire Council planning committee.

Councillor Ronnie McNicol said: “I think it is a great idea for North Ayrshire.”

Darwin Leisure Development Fund bought the course last year for £4.5 million from Loch Lomond Golf Club.

Jobs available on the site would nearly triple from 22 to 61 under the new expansion, it states.

The 97 holiday lodges would have one to six bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms with most of them sited to the south of the clubhouse.

The current temporary clubhouse, which was built 12 years ago, is to be razed with a green-roof replacement located next to its plot.

Other plans include a buggy charging point, halfway house built into a dune, swing studio and gatehouse according to documents lodged with the council.

The club features an 18-hole championship links course designed by Kyle Phillips.