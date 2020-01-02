Kent golf club acquires another club

The owner of a prestigious golf club in Kent has acquired another club in the same county for an undisclosed fee.

Prince’s Golf Club, in Sandwich Bay, Kent, has acquired Chart Hills Golf Club via its owner and operator, Ramac Holdings.

Chart Hills, in Biddenden, Kent, sits in the county’s High Weald area and has been lauded nationwide as one of Nick Faldo’s finest designs since opening in 1993.

‘The club is well-known and loved by the senior management team and owners of Prince’s due to its fine reputation and relatively close proximity to Sandwich Bay,’ said a spokesman for Prince’s. Rob McGuirk, general manager at Prince’s Golf Club, was also Chart Hills’ club champion as a member in 1996.

A spokesperson for Ramac Holdings, added: “We’re delighted to announce this acquisition and see a very bright future ahead for Chart Hills and its members.

“It’s a club and course that holds a fine modern history and upholds a strong reputation – not just in Kent, but nationally. It’s a long-term project that we’re all thoroughly excited to commence.”

Prince’s Golf Club hosted the 1932 Open Championship.