Staffordshire golf club bought by local family

A Staffordshire golf club has been bought by a group of individuals including the club’s current managing director and four other individuals.

Branston Golf & Country Club was sold at the end of 2019. It had previously been owned by the Kerry family for 25 years.

The club, which has an 18-hole golf course, a nine-hole course, a gym and swimming pool, plus offers wedding and conference facilities, employs 110 full and part-time staff.

Roger Kerry said: “As I approach my 80th birthday and after 25 years of hard work establishing a premium facility serving a large and loyal membership, I wanted to make sure that anybody taking over the club would continue the high standards and offerings that underpin Branston.

“I’m therefore delighted that the club will continue to operate under independent ownership and with strong local connections.”

The new owners have vowed to commit long-term investment to the site and will “continue to develop” the club’s facilities, reports DerbyshireLive.

A management buy-out offer was accepted by the Kerry family from a group of local individuals, which includes the current managing director of the club Ben Laing.

Laing said: “We are all passionate about retaining the core values of Branston and its independent ownership, which continues to differentiate the club from anything else in the region.

“I will continue as managing director and oversee the day to day operational delivery of all aspects of Branston.”

On whether regulars at the club will see any immediate changes due to the sale, Laing said: “It is very much ‘business as usual’ for us, and the premium proposition across all aspects of Branston facilities will therefore be retained as a unique selling point and integral part of the offering to both members and guests.

“Looking to the future, then we have reserved a significant amount of investment funding as part of our business plan.

“Branston has always invested in the facilities and services, and this will continue as we develop all aspects of the club.”

One of the new owners is Francesca Sharp, who joined the club as HR manager in 2014.