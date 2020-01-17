UK’s busiest driving range to provide coaching for wounded personnel

The UK’s busiest driving range has partnered with a programme that utilises golf to enhance the recovery of wounded, injured and sick service personnel, to offer life-changing coaching.

All eight PGA golf professionals at The Academy at Trafford Golf Centre have offered six one-hour sessions to eight injured service personnel linked to Battle Back Golf, which is closely connected to past Invictus Games captain, Bernie Broad. Trafford is also providing £100 of ball credit to each participant to facilitate the winter coaching programme, which will conclude with a springtime Ryder Cup style competition, due to be held at Worsley Park Marriott Hotel & Country Club, between the coaches and the pupils.

Pete Styles, director of golf at Trafford Golf Centre said: “Bernie Broad, vice chairman of Battle Back Golf, has long been a friend of Trafford Golf Centre and it’s been my desire to work together to create an opportunity for injured veterans. Battle Back is a fantastic charitable organisation supporting some incredible men and women and we’re proud to be a small part of the rehabilitation journey.”

Bernie Broad said: “Trafford Golf Centre is heaven for any golfer. The facilities, high standards and technology available really focus the mind to play and enjoy the sport of golf. The intent of the Battle Back golfer is to improve their game and beat the amazing coaches next year at Worsley Park Marriott. We are as competitive as ever and so grateful for the opportunity. We hope the golfers enjoy the experience and get the most benefit from the coaching that is being offered. We really appreciate the support that the professional team at Trafford Golf Centre have given to the veterans and serving personnel.”