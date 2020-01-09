Yorkshire golf club could be sold – leaving a potential windfall for members

Members of a golf club in Bradford have been discussing the sale of the facility to a housing developer, according to local reports.

The Telegraph & Argus reports that Queensbury Golf Club has confirmed that there had been an approach but discussions were at an early stage.

“We have been approached by a third party regarding the possible purchase of the golf club.

“We would stress that we are at a very early stage of any potential discussions, and we will issue a full statement at the appropriate time,” the club is reported as saying.

On its Facebook page Queensbury adds: ‘Business as usual and all functions and events booked with us are confirmed and will be going ahead. We are currently accepting function bookings through until the end of 2022.’

The local paper states that ‘comments on social media suggest that club members could receive up to £50,000 each for the sale’.

A former member of the club said he thought any sell-off was inevitable as the club has not been doing well but it could be two years before anything happened.

He said: “It might be a good thing, it might be a bad thing.”

However, the paper interviewed one former local councillor and one current councillor, and both said that while extra housing was needed, they thought a sale will be unlikely.

For example, former Queensbury councillor Andrew Senior estimated that the site could hold about 200 homes, but added: “It would be a lovely spot to buy a house; there is a shortage of affordable houses but they should be looking at brownfield sites.”

In 2007 the 324 members of nearby West Bowling Golf Club decided to close the club and cash in on its £12 million sale to developer ProLogis. They stood to receive about £30,000 each.