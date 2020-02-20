Berkshire golf club to build hotel and health club

A golf club in Berkshire that was established in 1993 has applied for planning permission to build a hotel and health club, as part of a major project.

Sand Martins Golf Club had planning permission for a hotel granted when it opened, but the plan did not progress. The new proposals are said to be far more expansive.

According to Bracknell News, alongside the hotel and health club, which will come with a swimming pool, bosses also plan to build a new function site, refurbish and extend the existing clubhouse and add a restaurant.

Almost 200 new car parking spaces will be added to the site to join the other 110 bays already at the club.

The plans are so that Sand Martins can ‘secure the long-term sustainable future of the golf club’, it states in the application.

Fifteen full-time jobs and 12 part-time posts could be created from the scheme.

Within the design statement, the club adds: ‘The provision of guest accommodation with associated function and leisure facilities at Sand Martins Golf Club is essential to future proofing the business and ensuring long term access to golf as a sport.

‘The local community will also be able to utilise the proposed facilities at the golf club and as such the proposed development will have benefits for the local community not only through the retention of the existing golf club on site but also through the additional facilities available.

‘At a national level there has been a marked decline in participation in golf, since its peak in 2006. This has corresponded with a national decline in golf membership over the same period.

‘Sand Martins Golf Club wish to secure the long term sustainable future for this community asset in the face of this marked national decline.

‘Accordingly, to ensure their continued operation, this planning application seeks to improve the level of services and facilities on offer to their members to ensure they remain competitive within the golf market.

‘In addition, the proposals also seek to supplement their business to deliver consistent and reliable revenue streams throughout the year. The current facilities at Sand Martins Golf Club are restricting the growth and long term success of the club, which currently has to turn away business owing to inadequate existing facilities.’