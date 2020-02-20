Brocket Hall sold days after receiving winding-up petition

Brocket Hall has been sold just two days after it entered administration.

A spokesman says all current golf memberships will be honoured and 160 jobs have been saved.

The Hertfordshire country club, owned by Chinese billionaire Yu Songbo, called in administrators after being presented with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue & Customs.

According to Welwyn Hatfield Times, Brocket Hall (UK) Ltd’s most recent accounts showed debts of £6.16 million.

Michael Longshaw, who manages Brocket Hall, said: “It is business as usual at the prestigious golf club, conference centre, restaurants and accommodation facilities on the Brocket Hall estate.

“A sale of the company’s business and assets was completed to Brocket Hall (Holding) Limited on January 30, 2020.

“The sale secures 160 jobs and the purchaser has agreed to honour the current golf memberships and carry out the corporate and wedding events that have been booked.

“The current personnel on the estate have all been retained and will provide all services as normal. Memberships of The Melbourne Club will not be affected in any way.

“The food and beverage levy in place will be carried over and remain available for the members use in the usual capacity.

“All weddings and events booked with the acquired business will be honoured as part of the sale, with deposits taken from Brocket Hall (UK) Limited available against the remaining balance of each respective event.”

According to This Is Money, Brocket Hall (Holding) Limited is controlled by Chinese director Meng Xu, and it is unclear if this company is connected to Yu Songbo.

Lord Brocket, 67, inherited the 540-acre estate in 1971. His trustees sold the lease to third-party operators when he was jailed in 1996 after faking a classic car insurance claim.

Yu Songbo bought the lease to Brocket Hall for £10 million in 2016 after it had gone into administration under management by German leisure tycoon Dieter Klostermann.