Course improvements at Nairn Dunbar Golf Club

Following feedback that three of its holes had a ‘parkland feel’, Nairn Dunbar Golf Club in Nairnshire put a links restoration plan in place to unveil as much of the natural dune systems as possible, and has been richly rewarded.

Nairn Dunbar Golf Club, along with neighbouring The Nairn Golf Club, will stage qualifying rounds for The Amateur Championship in 2021, one of the most coveted prizes in men’s amateur golf.

This news, announced towards the end of last year, is rich reward for Nairn Dunbar given the series of course improvements in recent years at the renowned Highland layout, founded in 1899.

After receiving consistent feedback that holes nine, 10 and 11 had a more parkland feel, the club put a restoration plan in place to unveil as much of the natural dune systems and undulations as possible.

Through sustainable management, Nairn Dunbar has also produced more firm and fast greens for links golf and undertaken a rough, gorse and tree management programme under the leadership of course manager Richard Johnstone.

Robbie Stewart, who took over as new PGA director of golf at Nairn Dunbar in 2018, said: “We take great pride in our course and can’t wait to see the best amateur players competing here in 2021. It will be a great thrill for all associated with the club and is also helps raise our profile in Scotland and beyond.”