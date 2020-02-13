How to make more from betting on golf

After you have researched the field and decided on which golfer or golfers have the best chance at capturing the event, then you’re already on your way. Some bettors like to bet the favourites while others prefer rooting for a longshot who will pay big dividends if they score an upset. Regardless of which camp you fall into, the key is to spread your wagers around so that all of your eggs are not in one big basket.

Let’s take a look at the upcoming 2020 Masters, a different kind of Grand Slam tournament in that it is held at the same location every year, Augusta National, unlike the other three. We know that all of the best online sportsbooks are dealing odds on each individual player. But how to bet this event is the key because there are roughly one hundred of the best golfers in the world participating and that’s a large field from which to choose.

Let’s look at the early market odds on the top 10 by Sportsbookreview.com and go from there.

Rory McIlroy +800

Brooks Koepka +1000

Tiger Woods +1000

Jon Rahm +1200

Justin Thomas +1400

Dustin Johnson +1600

Xander Schauffele +2200

Jason Day +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Justin Rose +2500

We can see that the number one golfer in the world, Rory McIlroy, is the favorite to wear the green jacket when the event is finished. However, it might surprise the casual golfing fan to know that McIlroy has won three of the four Grand Slam events but never the Masters. At this price, bettors could make a wager on the sport’s top player and receive $800 for every $100 they wager, or $80 for every $10, and every other monetary derivative thereof.

The most popular name in the sports itself, Tiger Woods, has won this event five times and is chasing the legendary Jack Nicklaus, who captured six Masters’ titles over his career. At odds of +1000, that’s not a bad value but just remember, the Tiger of 2020 is not the same menacing player as he was in the early to mid-aughts. Nevertheless, Woods recaptured his Masters’ magic nearly a year ago when he won the event and could very well repeat again.

Betting one, two, or more players to win the event is not the only way to wager. Many of the best online sportsbooks offer head-to-head challenges that pit one golfer against another for a particular round or the overall score when the tournament is over. Some professional bettors contend that betting Woods against a player in the same pairing as he is a sound strategy, particularly now that he is back in a groove after a decade of futility.

When Rory McIlroy was asked about competing against Tiger and the mental aspect surrounding it, he stated that Woods was “This mythical creature in the red shirt. And I just didn’t get into the right place mentally.”

Therefore, it’s not a bad idea to search for advantageous betting head-to-head matchups when you are scanning the odds board. Regardless of which type of wager you choose just be sure to do your homework and find out how your player has been performing recently, and historically, at the venue where he will be playing.

Where to bet golf?

Finding the right online sportsbook in which to place your wagers is as important as the bet itself. To the uninitiated, one sportsbook is the same as the next, but nothing could be further from the truth. If you win, you would assume you will get paid when you request a payout but there are nefarious books in the world of online gambling that are on the dreaded blacklist found over at the sports betting industry’s watchdog, Sportsbook Review.

You don’t mind sweating the bet but never the payout, so take our advice and research only those sportsbooks that have been rated A or A+ at Sportsbook Review and familiarize yourself with the subtle nuances between them. Some might be running appealing bonus programs specifically for golf bettors while others may have a more intuitive dashboard that puts you at ease from the very start. All online sportsbooks are not created equally so make sure to research your bets as well as the sites where you will be placing them!