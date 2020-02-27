Scottish Golf launches new logo

The governing body for golf in Scotland has unveiled a new brand ‘to embrace the digital world’.

‘The logo, which maintains the recognisable Scottish Golf brand, has been modernised to create a more digital feel, ensuring the national governing body can be easily identified with a contemporary logo that is fit for purpose across all platforms,’ said a spokesman.

The new-look logo was digitally projected on to the side of the Glencoe mountains in the Scottish Highlands.

Andrew McKinlay, CEO at Scottish Golf said, “This is an extremely exciting time for us here at Scottish Golf as we enter a new era and challenge the status quo through the use of digital technology.

“Our new logo has been designed carefully to celebrate our history while also broadening our horizons to welcome new people into our game. As the governing body for the sport here in its home, we all take responsibility in being custodians of the game and its future.

“We know that it is important that we continue to adapt to changes in an evolving landscape to encourage more people to enjoy the game.”

The new logo is part of a wider rebranding exercise which includes a new Scottish Golf website.

Iain Forsyth, chief commercial officer at Scottish Golf, added, “The new Scottish Golf brand is representative of the journey we are on as a sport in Scotland. We believe that by taking advantage of developments in technology to modernise the game, while also continuing to celebrate our heritage, we can appeal to more people to ensure that the game of golf in Scotland has a bright and prosperous future.

“With our updated website, users will have an enhanced experience with Scottish Golf which we believe will make accessing information about tournaments, news and education far easier for everyone. This is a key step in becoming more accessible to everyone and the new website will also fully integrate with Scottish Golf’s new venue management system to make the experience for golfer and golf club seamless and straightforward.”