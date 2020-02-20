Watford golf course hit by vandals in ‘disgusting’ attack

A nine-hole golf club north of London has had all its greens damaged by vandals. The attack was so severe that the club had to close for four days.

According to the Watford Observer, ‘most of the greens’ at Chorleywood Golf Club were ‘ripped up’ while damage was widespread and seen on fairways as well.

A police spokesman has said it was likely carried out by “some bitter person”.

Hertfordshire Constabulary says the incident happened between 7pm on Friday, February 7 and 8am the following day.

Peter Rodwell, who is the secretary of the club, said greenkeepers found the damage.

He said: “A lot of work is needed to repair the course and work is still going on.

“It could take months to get the course back to its original state.

“All of us at the golf club are very upset that something like this has happened.”

Although the club has now re-opened, the course is not “in as nice a condition to play on” said Mr Rodwell.

He added: “The course is now playable and people are able to play their normal games, but people playing on the course are upset something like this has happened.

“We have had vandalism like this before, but not as this level.”

Three Rivers District Councillor for Chorleywood South and Maple Cross Phil Williams called the state of vandalism “disgusting”.

He said the golf club is important to the community, but was ruined by “some bitter person”.

Police have confirmed they are making enquires into the incident.

No arrests have been made.