Appointment: David Llewellyn is the new executive golf professional at Carden Park

Former European Tour golfer David Llewellyn has been named as executive golf professional at Carden Park in Cheshire, the golf facility he worked at from 1994 to 2002.

The club’s Nicklaus Course opened during this period and a photograph of David and Jack Nicklaus has remained above the stairway in the clubhouse for over 22 years, as David caddied for Jack in the opening exhibition match with Ian Woosnam in 1998.

David will work alongside general manager, Hamish Ferguson, who says: “David has always been one of the team and is a great asset to Carden Park. His worldwide experience, our recent PGA accreditation and our ongoing programme of investment means we are poised to become one of the finest golfing destinations in the country.”

David will be responsible for looking after the club’s private members and visitors and will be raising the profile of the new golf academy, which was awarded PGA accreditation at the start of this year. David is particularly keen to work in local schools and to help attract young people as well as professionals at the start of their career by using his knowledge and experience of playing with the world’s best players.

David won the World Cup of Golf for Wales in 1987, when he and Ian Woosnam beat Scotland’s Sandy Lyle and Sam Torrance in the final. He won several other tournaments and was named the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year in 1971.

David says he prefers uncomplicated coaching methods and will be helping players at Carden develop all aspects of play from swing technique to short game control alongside the importance of mental focus, which he has studied for over 20 years.

He said: “I am very excited about coming back home, Carden Park has the opportunity to be one of the best golfing destinations in the UK and I will be working with Hamish to realise its full potential.”