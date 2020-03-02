Bob Williams steps down as CEO of the GCMA

The chief executive of the Golf Club Managers’ Association (GCMA), Bob Williams, has announced he will step down this summer after more than seven years in the role.

Williams, the former manager of several golf clubs, including Long Ashton and Chipping Sodbury, emailed members with the announcement.

“I would like to take this opportunity to announce that I have taken the decision to stand down as the chief executive of the association and will leave my post in the summer this year,” he wrote.

“I have held the post since January 2013 following 20 years of managing both proprietary and private members’ golf clubs in the UK. Whilst I have been thoroughly committed to developing the association over the last seven years and thoroughly enjoyed the challenges of the steering the GCMA in the right direction, there has obviously been a number of challenges that have had to be dealt with in this ever changing world of golf club management.

“Having taken the decision to stand down and in need of a short break I will be considering my options in the latter part of this year before looking to continue to work within the industry, but would like to take this opportunity to thank the GCMA members for your support over the last seven years. I wish you all well for the future.”

Williams added that during his tenure the GCMA launched The Golf Club Manager magazine, a ‘Young Managers Group’ and a ‘Women’s Golf Leadership Group’, plus it created a golf club management diploma along with two other golf associations. He also said the GCMA will be introducing a ‘GCMA Wellbeing helpline’ shortly “for those members who will seek assistance whilst enduring stressful times in the workplace.”

The GCMA chairman, Phil Grice, commented: “Bob has led the association for over seven years and throughout his tenure he has shown great integrity and dedication.

“His ability to observe, capture and represent the views of the widest spectrum of our membership both internally and externally has elevated the standing and profile of the GCMA within our industry. He has overseen a large period of change and development which has put the association on a sound platform for growth.

“On behalf of the association I sincerely wish him good health and all the best for the future.”