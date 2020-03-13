Canterbury and Close House golf clubs launch new membership categories

Two golf clubs more than 300 miles apart in England have both launched new membership categories to appeal to golfers.

Canterbury Golf Club in Kent has launched ‘Second Club Membership’ in which a golfer must have full playing membership of another golf club and not been a member of Canterbury for the previous two years.

If they fulfill these criteria then, for £360 a year, they will be granted similar playing rights to the club’s full membership (currently £1,230 per year).

Canterbury general manager, Roger Hyder, explains the rationale behind the introduction of the new membership: “We have found that many golfers who are members of other clubs also want to be members of Canterbury without having to give up membership of their home club.

“We believe that the Second Club Membership will give golfers the flexibility they are seeking without undermining our current membership programme. It will allow golfers thinking of changing clubs to try before they buy and will also allow incoming full members to get a feel for what Canterbury offers before making a commitment.”

Meanwhile, 2020 British Masters venue, Close House, situated on the outskirts of Newcastle, has launched a ‘Country Membership’ category.

The home club of Lee Westwood, Country Membership is open to all golfers residing further than 40 miles from the club.

It will allow players to indulge in the full Close House experience with access to all club facilities as well as exclusive members’ benefits, guest green fees and reduced accommodation rates.

Jonathan Lupton, managing director at Close House, said: “Becoming a Country Member is an excellent way for golfers living more than 40 miles away to experience everything that Close House has to offer, as well as discovering our fantastic member benefits.

“For as little as £66 a month, golfers can tee it up at a two-time European Tour venue and experience the full member’s package at Close House.”