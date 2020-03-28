COVID-19 helplines launched for golf clubs and PGA members; Club asks members to keep paying subs; Club donates food; LET revises 2020 tournament dates

The PGA has launched a ‘COVID-19 Helpline’ to support its members and golf clubs through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The helpline provides PGA members and their golf facilities with a point of contact throughout the ongoing crisis.

It will mainly focus on the recent government financial support packages for the self-employed and businesses, providing information around how it will apply to golf business and individuals and how to access this support.

Robert Maxfield, chief executive of The PGA, commented: “These are unprecedented times. The coronavirus is having a massive impact on life in the UK, Ireland and around the world, and like so many other industries, golf is being hit hard by the ramifications. We remain concerned about the impact on our Members, their professional colleagues and their golf facilities.

“We are monitoring the situation carefully and have communicated quickly and fully through our channels as and when information becomes available. The helpline will now allow us to respond to our members. individual concerns and questions and we will be here as a point of contact for them and their facilities should they need us.

“We will do whatever it takes to support our members and their facilities through these difficult times. We all have a long-term interest in the golf industry not only surviving these difficult times, but emerging stronger and more united in the months ahead.”

The helplines will be manned between 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday:

PGA South Region – 01279 652 070

PGA Midlands Region – 01675 624 755

PGA North Region – 01204 496 137

PGA South Region – 01483 224 200

PGA West Region – 07799 111 857

PGA in Scotland – 07799 111 862

PGA in Ireland – 00353 4293 21193.

Meanwhile, one of Spain’s leading golf resorts, La Manga Club has donated different types of food to three local charities to support the work they are doing during this global crisis.

The resort has given a combination of dairy products, fruit and vegetables, as well as gluten-free and dietary products, to three well-known local charitable organisations, the Good Samaritan Home (Hogar del Buen Samaritano), Saint Theresa’s Hospice (Hospitalidad Santa Teresa) and the Food Bank of Cartagena (Banco de Comida de Cartagena).

Lochwinnoch Golf Club in Scotland has asked its members to keep paying their subscriptions.

“This is temporary, no need panic or to cancel direct debits or membership because the course will be available after this ends and we need it playable / or you would want it playable,” it said in a social media message to members.

“Think of it as three to six weeks of snow on the course and it’s unplayable. With everyone’s goodwill and support, we will enjoy our golf this summer.”

And the Ladies European Tour (LET) has revised its summer schedule for 2020.

Following the news that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed until 2021, the LPGA Tour, the Ladies European Tour and the Evian Championship have announced that the 2020 Evian Championship will move to August 6-9.

Originally scheduled for July 23-26, the Evian Championship, held in Evian-les-Bains, France, will now take place the week before the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, which is scheduled for August 13-16 in North Berwick, Scotland.

“We greatly appreciate the willingness of Franck Riboud, Jacques Bungert and the team at the Evian Championship to move dates and align with our European swing. This adjustment makes for easier travel for players and assists us as we look to reschedule previously postponed events during a crowded summer and fall timeframe,” said LPGA commissioner Mike Whan.

“Like all our corporate partners, the team at the Evian Championship has always taken great steps to elevate the stage for our athletes. This 2020 schedule shift is yet another example of them supporting our players and our tours during a very difficult time around the world.”