East Midlands golf club to close at the end of March

A golf club in the East Midlands has announced it will close at the end of March as its owner does not want to continue to running it.

According to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury, the 18-hole course, which today also offers footgolf, opened 27 years ago, having been originally landscaped on former farmland, has about 450 members.

David Rippon, club secretary, said it was “devastating” news because the club members shared great camaraderie.

“The main thing that’s good about the club is that the members are super,” he said.

“It’s also that the course is relatively flat, which for people like me makes playing a round of golf much easier.”

Owner of the business, George Lowe, has been unwell and no longer wishes to continue, reports the paper. As a result, the club will cease to trade with the current management on March 31.

“Up until that point both the course and the clubhouse will be staffed and run as normal,” said a spokeswoman, adding: “As yet, nothing has been sold and no previous attempts to sell were made, we are currently giving every offer that comes in serious consideration.

“When the club is sold, we will make arrangements for the upkeep until such times as it’s no longer under our control.”

Rutland County is at least the third UK club to close in the last few days, following in the footsteps of Silsden Golf Club and Loch Ness Golf Club.