Golfers urged to maintain two metre distances between themselves

Golfers are being urged to maintain a minimum of two metre gaps between each other while playing – otherwise clubs fear they will be closed down entirely due to coronavirus.

Most clubs appear to have closed their clubhouses but have left their courses open for play following the government’s social distancing advice that walking in the outdoors is encouraged provided people maintain distances.

However, with the news that a number of public parks in the UK are being closed because members of the public were too close together, golf clubs fear they may be the next to go as a result of COVID-19.Garon Park Golf Complex in Essex wrote on social media: ‘GOLFERS – Please respect the 2 meters SOCIAL DISTANCING otherwise golf courses will have to close – DO YOUR BIT.’

European Tour golfer Paul Waring added: ‘Fed up with people defying social distancing coz its not that big a deal, its just the flu! If we carry on at this rate the nhs will simply run out of beds and oxygen. If you’re admitted at that point they will have to decide who gets oxygen, who lives or who dies. GROW UP!!!!’

The warnings come as a Sky Sports News poll of over 50,000 people found 84 per cent want golf courses to remain open during this national emergency.

However, some golf club staff are also reporting that members of the public are not respecting the coronavirus measures they have implemented.

For example, Mark Blake, head greenkeeper at Chilworth Golf Club in Southampton, wrote: ‘To the pricks who decided to push all the hole cups down whilst playing today. All your going to do is ruin it for everyone else. Stop being so selfish we are doing our best to keep golf clubs open. #Covid_19.’

Meanwhile, Whinhill Golf Club has closed under the latest coronavirus restrictions.

Inverclyde Council closed the course until March 31, with the venue due to change hands to Inverclyde Leisure the following day.

However, currently all Inverclyde Leisure’s facilities are closed and are not expected to re-open until at least the end of April.

The club stated: “We thank our members in advance for their support and recognise the inconvenience these actions must cause; however, they are the only appropriate actions available to the golf club to ensure the safety and well-being of all concerned.”