Here’s what the new Topgolf venue in Glasgow will look like

Construction work has started on the new Topgolf facility in Glasgow, and an artist’s drawing of how the site will look has been released.

Topgolf is an entertainment company that has been highly successful in England where there are three venues – this will be its first in Scotland.

The centres are typically driving ranges featuring microchipped golf balls that provide instant feedback on each shot’s accuracy and distance, where games can be played by all ages and skill levels. There are no dress codes, while drinks, including alcohol, along with food, are served. The three in England all include areas featuring large screens broadcasting entertainment such as live sports, and they are very popular with younger people in the evening.

The venue in Glasgow will be off Cambuslang Road adjacent to Junction 2 of the M74. It will feature Scotland’s first three-storey driving range and will include a ‘golf entertainment centre’.

Approximately 300 jobs will be created by this venue, with recruitment to be focused in the local area.

Ashfield Land has started the construction process.

Steven McGarva, development director at Ashfield Land, said: “It’s fantastic to break ground and begin construction on site. We’re seeing a rise in demand for experience-led leisure activities like Topgolf and are confident it will be extremely popular with the people of Glasgow plus a great addition to Clyde Gateway.”

The facility is expected to be completed in spring 2021.

A number of people in the industry have commented on the development here on LinkedIn.