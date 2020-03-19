Host of European Senior Tour events to close this autumn

A Leicestershire golf course which has hosted tournaments for the European Senior Tour is to close down this autumn.

It’s not thought that the decision has anything to do with the coronavirus pandemic.

The golf course at Stapleford Park Country House Hotel will close on October 31, with a spokeswoman stating the venue has struggled with low membership numbers.

The 18-hole golf course was opened 20 years ago and hosted tournaments for the European Senior Tour featuring players such as Ryder Cup captains Sam Torrance and Ian Woosnam.

The spokeswoman told the Melton Times: “The directors have decided to close the golf course on October 31.

“There is no single reason behind it but membership has been quite low.

“We have been able to grow the membership but not enough to make the golf course viable going forward.”

Members have been informed by letter that the course will no longer be available after October and the hotel has no immediate plans on what to use the land for when it closes.

The 6,944-yard par 73 championship level golf course was designed by Donald Steel and when it opened in July 2000, he said: “Of all the courses in the world, very few are free from intrusion whether it be housing or a road.

“The course at Stapleford Park is a rare exception, being in the delightfully pure setting of a Capability Brown landscape with ever changing views of Stapleford’s stately home, its lake and 800 acre park.

“This is classic English countryside at its very best.”

The Pavilion, which overlooks the 18th green was opened a few months later by Justin Rose.

The course was given a massive boost in 2010 and 2011 when it was chosen to host the Handa Senior Masters, part of the European Senior Tour.

It brought several legends of the game to Stapleford with 5,000 spectators lining the fairways and greens over three days at the 2011 event.

There is no threat to the future of the hotel and its other facilities, which include a luxury spa and a two AA rosette restaurant.