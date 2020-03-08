Greenfee365 partners with intelligentgolf and connects European golfers with UK golf clubs

Greenfee365, the European marketing company that allows golf clubs to sell their tee times directly to golfers all over the world, has formed a partnership with software supplier intelligentgolf.

Swedish and Spain-based marketing company Greenfee365 has been huge in Europe, especially Spain, Portugal, Italy and France, in recent years, and only launched in the UK last year. It now offers intelligentgolf users the opportunity to sell their tee times to golfers outside the UK via its sales and marketing platform. This uses advanced hyper-targeting on an easy-to-use booking platform.

The company, an international performance-based sales and marketing hub that allows golf clubs to have full control over their offering, will be running a roadshow from the end of March to early April for golf clubs to find out more about its service offering.

“We have had incredibly positive feedback on everything from our model to the philosophy that Greenfee365 is built around when we talk with golf clubs all over Europe,” said Alex McIver, the company’s head of business development.

“Now we receive many incoming leads through our digital channels. We are currently engaging with clubs that are really forward thinking and interested in growing the game. We come with a good message and proposition that people embrace and see the benefit in.”

“The golf industry is changing,” he added. “The digitalisation of the industry is gaining more momentum and the team behind Greenfee365 are striving to be a natural part of this with a clear focus on a platform optimised for selling green fees and reaching golfers everywhere.”

“Each golf club is different of course and at the end of the day it is about sales, reach and volume,” said Marcus Ekeberg, CEO and co-founder, Greenfee365.

“But for all the years while I have been working in this industry, I saw many flaws and challenges. One of them was the lack of means to control the product and prices out on the secondary market. Another challenge was the need for effective marketing and tools to build the online sales but without sacrificing margins.

“Finally, we saw that golf clubs really wanted to get to know their customers but there was a big gap in data from third parties, tour operators and local agencies.

“Through joining Greenfee365 you will gain complete control over your product, prices and availability. We will never interfere, maybe encourage you in one direction or another, but you are in charge. Always. Also, the player is a customer to the golf club, not to us, the players are users for us. This attracts modern and forward-thinking golf clubs who want control over their products, more data to make better commercial decisions and an additional sales channel to help improve the bottom line.”

intelligentgolf users can easily start selling their tee time inventory live and connected through API to their tee sheet. All the golf club needs to do is to send the activation form to Alex and Greenfee365 takes care of everything.

Alex will be on a UK roadshow 30th March – 3rd April if club managers are interested in meeting with him.

For more information, contact Alex McIver, head of business development, tel: (0034) 693 038 098 or email: alex.mciver@greenfee365.com

The booking platform: www.greenfee365.com

More information for golf clubs: www.join.greenfee365.com