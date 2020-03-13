Nevill Golf Club appoints Paul Way as course director

Nevill Golf Club in Kent has announce that former European Tour and Ryder Cup player Paul Way has been appointed as its new course director.

Way has been a member of the golf club for 45 years.

The role will involve working closely with head greenkeeper, Ian Marden and his team, and will see Way sitting on the club’s board of management.

“He is ultimately accountable for the golf course, its level of challenge, playability and condition,” said Steven Letham, marketing secretary.

Way has been a member of Nevill GC since 1975 and turned professional after playing for Great Britain & Ireland against the USA in the 1981 Walker Cup at Cypress Point Golf Club. Upon turning professional he was made an honorary member. He then went on to achieve success on the European Tour, winning the Dutch Open in 1982 aged just 19, and earned Ryder Cup selection in 1983 and again in 1985. He also went on to win the 1985 Whyte & Mackay PGA Championship at Wentworth and the 1987 Panasonic European Open.

Having moved back to the Tunbridge Wells area in 2012, Way started to play more regularly at Nevill and was impressed by the quality of the greens.

He says: “Having played some of the best (and worst) courses in the world, I have a keen interest in how a great golf course should look. The Nevill has great potential to become an outstanding golf course in the coming years.”

Way has started on a number of improvements with input from his greens’ committee and the help of fellow members and advisors, including agronomist Greg Evans and honorary Nevill member Jamie Spence, a two time European Tour winner at the 1992 Canon European Masters and 2000 Moroccan Open, and now a prominent on-course commentator for Sky Sports.

A number of people in the industry have been congratulating him on the appointment on LinkedIn here.