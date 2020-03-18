Product profile: The BTD-200 lightning warning system

The BTD-200 lightning warning system from meteorological equipment specialist Biral is a complete, ready-to-run, self-contained sensor that reliably detects the presence of all forms of lightning to an accurate range of 22 miles.

UK distributor Reesink says we all have a duty of care to make customers aware of any possible dangers and this early warning detection system allows golf clubs to do just that. Helping to protect people and equipment from the dangers of a lightning strike by providing 20 minutes advanced warning of a storm’s approach to alert staff, members, teams and the public to the risks of remaining outdoors.

In Britain, lightning strikes the ground about 300,000 times and between 30 and 60 people a year, according to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents. Most at risk are people who spend a lot of time outdoors in unsheltered locations, such as golfers.

Designed to be quickly and easily installed, the comprehensive server software package detects cloud-to-ground, intra-cloud and cloud-to-cloud lightning, charged precipitation and strong atmospheric electric fields, displaying the lightning distance in real-time on a map of the local area and the current lightning alarm level. Visit reesinkturfcare.co.uk to find out more.