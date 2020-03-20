The Rules of Golf have been urgently amended

Scottish Golf has issued a statement that, in the light of the coronavirus outbreak, the Rules of Golf have been dramatically amended and applied with immediate effect.

After consulting with CONGU, the official handicapping authority for all golf governing bodies in Great Britain and Ireland, Scottish Golf has said it has adopted the following recommendations listed by The R&A for handicapping purposes:

Scorecards

In view of concerns around handling and exchanging scorecards (which may be in paper or electronic form as already provided in the Rules), on a temporary basis, committees may choose to allow methods of scoring in stroke play that do not strictly comply with Rule 3.3b, or do not comply with the normal methods used under Rule 3.3b.

For example:

Players may enter their own hole scores on the scorecard (it is not necessary for a marker to do it).

It is not necessary to have a marker physically certify the player’s hole scores, but some form of verbal certification should take place.

It is not necessary to physically return a scorecard to the Committee provided the Committee can accept the scores in another way.

Flagsticks

Committees may choose to adopt the following policies on a temporary basis:

Requiring that players leave the flagstick in the hole at all times. It is a matter for the committee to decide whether it establishes this policy by way of a code of conduct or local rule, and whether it provides a penalty under the code of conduct or for a breach of the local rule.

Not have flagsticks at all.

Hole

Clubs can invert the cup so that there is only a shallow cup allowing players to remove the ball without touching the flag.

Bunkers

If rakes have been removed from the course, or if the committee has requested that rakes not be used, it is recognised that bunkers may not be smoothed as well as when there are rakes on the course. But it is recommended that no modification is made to the Rules of Golf in such circumstances, and that players are requested to smooth bunkers using their feet or a club.

If, as a result of there being no rakes, the committee decides to introduce a local rule relating to bunkers, scores submitted under the following local rules acceptable for use in qualifying competitions:

Preferred lies in bunkers within six inches to allow players to get out of un-raked areas or bunkers marked as GUR.