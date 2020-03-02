Two golf clubs form corporate partnerships with two football clubs

The golf clubs Trump Turnberry and The Shire London have both formed partnerships with football clubs – Glasgow Rangers and Brentford FC respectively.

Rangers will work alongside Trump Turnberry on charity events and matchday hospitality packages for fans.

Stewart Robertson, Rangers’ managing director, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Turnberry as it provides us with an iconic luxury venue with a rich heritage for club events, including our hugely popular corporate golf days.

“Turnberry, like Rangers, has a great history and tradition in sport and is one of the most iconic Scottish brands, widely recognised around the world.”

Ralph Porciani, general manager at Turnberry, added: “Turnberry and Rangers boast rich sporting legacies, each playing a significant role in the history of Scottish sport. Therefore, this felt like a natural partnership.

“We look forward to welcoming both fans and club members to Turnberry, giving them the opportunity to create memorable moments throughout the resort including our world-leading golf and spa facilities.”

Meanwhile, The Shire London, the only UK golf course designed by Seve Ballesteros, has joined forces with Brentford as an official club supplier.

James Parkinson, commercial director of Brentford FC, said: “The golf events that we organise are always enjoyable days, but moving them to The Shire London will no doubt take them to the next level! We’re thrilled to partner with a golf club who share our values and are not afraid to do things differently. We feel that we will have a lot of fun with this partnership.”

Ceri Menai-Davis, director of The Shire London, said: “All of us at The Shire London are extremely excited about partnering with Brentford Football Club. We pride ourselves on our forward thinking, innovative approach and it’s fantastic to see Brentford share this ethos. With Brentford preparing to move into their ground-breaking new stadium it’s certainly an exciting time to be involved and we look forward to welcoming the Brentford family to The Shire London.”