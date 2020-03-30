‘We are asking for the support of our members and visitors at this difficult time’

A renowned Highland links has launched a series of initiatives to raise money so that it can survive the lockdown.

Brora Golf Club, which like all golf clubs in the UK has closed down, says it is seeking the support of its international community to help safeguard its future during the coronavirus crisis.

In a message to around 600 members, club president Andy Stewart admitted the club “might not exist” beyond the current pandemic sweeping the globe.

All staff have been put in furlough, other than three key members – working on reduced wage – to assist with essential day-to-day operations to keep the club going.

Through a new page on the club website broragolfclub.co.uk various items can now be purchased to support Brora and achieve an association with the club.

For the first time, limited platinum life membership and international lifetime membership are on offer, while international membership can be purchased for £323.

Lifetime hole sponsorship and five-year hole sponsorship are available, as well as the chance to join ‘The Tern Club’. For £100, golfers can receive a unique gift from the pro shop, gain discount on normal stock items in the shop of 15 per cent and a lesson from club professional Malcolm Murray.

Golfers can also buy a voucher to play Brora, redeemable in the future, purchase new merchandise from the online pro shop or simply give any amount to the club via a donation function.

Stewart said: “As is the case for golf clubs across the world, this is a hugely challenging time. Our club has a dependence on visitor income in its efforts to survive and grow and, as a result, this pandemic will hit us hard.

“We are fighting to ensure the very survival of the club. We need every member to do whatever they can do to help the club, such as paying their 2020 subscription, or even next year’s. They could also make a deposit on their bar card or pro shop account if in a position to do so.

“We have also updated our website to create other revenue opportunities, particularly targeting our international market given many of them will be unable to visit us this year. International membership at Brora is well priced at just over £300, while we now also have an option for golfers to take out international lifetime membership and support us via other offers.

“Like many clubs, we are asking for the support of our members and regular visitors at this difficult time. Hopefully we can make it through this crisis and can look forward to enjoying our cherished golf club and course in the future.”

Brora boasts a proud history and enjoys a notable link with Open champions – from James Braid, who redesigned the course in 1923, to honorary members Tom Watson and the late Peter Thomson. With a par of 70, it was described by Thomson, as “one of the finest natural links courses I have had the pleasure of playing.”