‘Golf clubs should throw out members who break lockdown rules’

The captain of last year’s victorious European Solheim Cup team, Catriona Matthew, has called on a golf club to suspend the memberships of golfers who have broken lockdown rules and played at their club.

This comes as some managers of golf clubs have written to members in the last few days, amid several reports of golfers ignoring the guidelines, to detail to them that they should not be playing golf at their courses at the moment.

Writing on social media, Matthew referred to reports that members were practising their game at Gullane Golf Club, which breaches the guidance from Scottish Golf, based on the government’s directive, that golfers should stop playing during the coronavirus lockdown.

Gullane, which has followed Scottish Golf’s advice and closed for play, has a waiting list, she observed. She is also a member of the club.

She wrote: ‘Heard more people have been caught practising at Gullane Golf Club … with a long waiting list is it not time to throw those breaking the rules out and / or suspend their membership #idiots.’

Gullane’s secretary, Gordon Simpson, has sent an email to all members and confirmed there had been ‘several incidents over the last few days’.

‘The club are obviously very disappointed that a small minority of members are still choosing to ignore the government directive and continue to use the courses as they are out for a daily walk, despite everything being closed,’ he said.

‘Today we have highlighted again that all of our facilities are currently closed to help in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and we are asking for the members support during these challenging times.’