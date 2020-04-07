‘Support the NHS and HSE’ flags launched for golf clubs

Golf club suppliers Tacit and Eagle have produced health worker supporting flags that can be flown on venues’ main flag poles and on pin flags, with a substantial element of the profits going towards the health systems.

The flags support the health systems in the UK – the National Health Service (NHS) – and in Ireland – the Health Service Executive (HSE).

“The ‘Clap For Carers’ event for NHS staff and other key workers, that has taken place across the UK at 8:00pm for the past two Thursdays, now looks like it will be an ongoing event,” said a spokesman.

“In Ireland, people have also joined in the applause to recognise the tremendous work being done by the HSE. So expect hundreds of thousands of people to be putting their hands together each Thursday evening to show their collective appreciation of the fantastic work that the ladies and gentlemen of the NHS, HSE and other key workers are doing.

“For golf clubs and golf courses, Tacit and Eagle have produced ‘support the NHS’ and ‘support the HSE’ flags that can proudly be flown on the main flag poles and on pin flags.

“For every flag sold, a substantial part of the profits will go to the NHS Trust and HSE which can then in turn be used to purchase more personal protective equipment (PPE) or emergency items such as ventilators.

“The flags themselves will be an excellent way for golf clubs across the UK and Ireland to show their support and to recognise the incredible contribution that these healthcare professionals are making in these difficult times.”

Tim Webb, CEO of Tacit and Eagle commented: “The bravery, hard work and dedication of NHS and HSE workers is quite simply amazing and all of our staff have been putting their hands together on a Thursday evening to applaud them and to let them know that we are here, we are with them and we are united in showing our gratitude.

“Now we are hoping that clubs will purchase a flag that can proudly be flown to show their support whilst at the same time, this will raise money for the NHS Trust and HSE.”

Meanwhile, Tacit and Eagle has produced this newsletter with relevant information during this crisis, such as on how one golf club manager has adapted to working from home, and support for greenkeepers who are still working.

For further information or to order your flag, please contact either:

Tacit on 01788 568818 or through the website http://www.tacitgolf.co.uk

Eagle on 01883 344244 or through the website http://www.eagle.uk.com