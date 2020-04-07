Tens of thousands of PPE has been delivered to the NHS thanks to two members of this golf club

Two members of a Dorset golf club, one an orthopaedic surgeon and the other a builder, have ensured that tens of thousands of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have been given to the NHS for staff to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Their discussion has even resulted in a national campaign being launched.

Ferndown Golf Club’s member John Hollingdale – the orthopaedic surgeon – contacted past-captain Matt Fleming to ask if his contacts in the building trade would be able to supply any face masks to protect against infection from Covid-19.

Fleming posted the plea on LinkedIn, which was seen by thousands of people, and several began donating spare equipment.Developers started contacting their suppliers and sub-contractors and one even jumped into his car and delivered the PPE directly to a hospital.

This then prompted the Home Builders’ Federation, the industry body, to get involved and launch a PPE4NHS campaign.

Ian Walton, general manager of Ferndown, said: “The response following the initial idea from John Hollingdale has been remarkable.

“He is a surgeon so knew that equipment used in the building trade would help protect NHS frontline workers.

“Matt Fleming and his contacts in the trade started a ball rolling – and it hasn’t stopped. We have even got members sourcing masks directly from China.

“Almost all of the UK’s top developers rallied behind the Home Builder’s Federation’s campaign and tens of thousands of PPE items have been delivered.

“Furthermore, the Alliss Invitational Charity heard about the campaign and immediately donated £2,500.

“Another connection the club has with the national effort to combat the coronavirus is that part of the newly-built Nightingale Hospital is named after our life member Dame Yvonne Moores.

“Dame Yvonne was for many years the chief nursing officer for England.

“Our club and our members will continue to help in any way we can to support those in the fight against coronavirus.”