You now could be fined £960 for playing golf

A Scottish newspaper has reported that golfers now face fines for playing the game during the lockdown – which can increase to £960 if they have been caught breaching the rules five times.

Central Fife Times & Advertiser was covering Lochore Meadows Golf Club officials, who have been dismayed to see people on their course during the lockdown.

This comes as there have been several reports of golfers playing at UK golf clubs despite the courses being closed, leading to senior figures in the industry calling for clubs to expel them if they are members.

Lochore Meadows’ club captain, Robin Gordon, wrote on Facebook: “The greenkeepers have been keeping the place in great order but we have had reports of people playing the course.

“I would like to think that it is none of our members, but only some people who should just not be there, we will be checking the CCTV to identify them.”

And the club’s Terry Ironside added: “We are experiencing instances where people are going out on golf on courses, not only Lochore Meadows, with both Lochgelly, and Cowdenbeath causing exactly the same problems.

“People are ignoring guidelines and contravening the guidance issued on social distancing and approved exercise types.

“The message is that this is not acceptable, under lockdown guidelines, and it is clear that this should not be happening”.

The paper then quotes the Public Health Regulations 2020 bill, applicable throughout the UK, which grants the police new powers to enforce the lockdown.

It states: ‘For breaking lockdown rules fines are, first time offenders – £60, or £30 if paid within 30 days; second time offenders – £120; third time offenders – £240; fourth time offenders – £480; and fifth time offenders- £960. It could be an expensive game of golf!’