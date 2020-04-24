Foldable rake launched to keep golfers safe

A light, foldable rake that can be carried in every golfer’s bag has been produced to ensure that bunkers can be raked by golfers, without the risk of spreading coronavirus, when golf resumes.

Golf courses are reopening all over the world but with strict social distancing rules in place and it is hoped that this will be the case in the UK shortly.

Tacit Golf, the same company that has launched the Tacit Lifter with Covid-19 Clip, which ensures golfers do not need to touch the flag when they retrieve the ball from the hole, and NHS flags, has launched the foldable rake.

It ensures a golfer can use their own rake to smooth the sand, thereby eliminating contact with an existing rake.

Weighing in at only 0.18kg, which is less than half the weight of a normal golf club, the foldable rake will not a burden a golfer carrying a bag or pushing it on trolley.

Tim Webb, CEO of Tacit and Eagle commented: “People are understandably concerned about what they touch. We are reading messages from the leading supermarket chains asking people to only touch and pick up what they intend to buy.

“The same message can apply to golf – people only need touch what is absolutely necessary and so individual golfers carrying their own foldable bunker rake will not need to touch an existing rake out on the course. This minimises contact and reduces the risk of coronavirus. We are all looking forward to playing golf again – most importantly, we will want to keep people safe when the time comes to welcome golfers back onto the course and through the clubhouse doors.”

The rakes could even add revenue to a club’s pro shop.

“These foldable rakes are worth considering as an item to stock in the pro shop to sell to members / visitors,” he added. “Don’t forget, you may need to consider offering a foldable rake with your rental sets which the golfer renting the set can pay for and then take away the rake to keep for use again in the future.”

For further information or to order your foldable rake, please contact Tacit on 01788 568818 or through the website www.tacitgolf.co.uk and Eagle on 01883 344244 or through the website www.eagle.uk.com