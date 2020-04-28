‘Golf can and should return quickly’

The chairman of the UK Parliament’s All-Party Group for Golf has given the strongest indication yet that golf courses could reopen shortly.

North Warwickshire MP Craig Tracey has chaired and taken part in virtual meetings with industry bodies including The R&A, The PGA, The Belfry, the UK Golf Federation and the British Golf Industry Association in the last few days, and has said he will be speaking to greenkeeping association BIGGA along with the home golf unions in the next few days.

“The initial challenges with lockdown meant golf had to close in Britain, but the nature of the game means it can, and should, return quickly provided there are steps taken by all involved to maintain social distancing and to meet any other government instruction,” he said.

A spokesman added that Tracey is liaising with ‘colleagues in government to ensure that golf can return as quickly as possible with temporary rules, actions or measures in development to be implemented immediately once there is any lifting of lockdown restrictions’.

“There are so many elements and stakeholders in the golf sector that there is no single body that can or should dictate to others,” Tracey said. “However, all recognise the symbiotic relationship between the different elements and that any failing in one area could cause significant reputational damage.

“I would like to say well done to all the different bodies involved. What they are doing now will make a huge difference and has the potential to make golf all the stronger if this co-operative way of working can be continued.”

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf comprises MPs and peers from any political party and exists to support the sport of golf. It works closely with industry bodies to promote the sport and challenge issues it faces, including COVID-19.

“I have been hugely impressed by the response of the different leading golf stakeholders in coming together and working to secure a coherent response to COVID-19,” Tracey stated.

“Members of Parliament know how valuable golf is to the UK as it has a huge economic impact, employs large numbers across the UK and has significant positive influence on people’s health.”

Tracey’s comments follow those of his colleague Oliver Dowden, who said he is looking at data on whether golf courses can reopen in the first wave of the easing of lockdown restrictions, and there have been reports that golf could resume in the UK from mid-May.