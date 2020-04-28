‘Golf can and should return quickly’

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir April 28, 2020 10:27

The chairman of the UK Parliament’s All-Party Group for Golf has given the strongest indication yet that golf courses could reopen shortly.

North Warwickshire MP Craig Tracey has chaired and taken part in virtual meetings with industry bodies including The R&A, The PGA, The Belfry, the UK Golf Federation and the British Golf Industry Association in the last few days, and has said he will be speaking to greenkeeping association BIGGA along with the home golf unions in the next few days.

“The initial challenges with lockdown meant golf had to close in Britain, but the nature of the game means it can, and should, return quickly provided there are steps taken by all involved to maintain social distancing and to meet any other government instruction,” he said.

A spokesman added that Tracey is liaising with ‘colleagues in government to ensure that golf can return as quickly as possible with temporary rules, actions or measures in development to be implemented immediately once there is any lifting of lockdown restrictions’.

“There are so many elements and stakeholders in the golf sector that there is no single body that can or should dictate to others,” Tracey said. “However, all recognise the symbiotic relationship between the different elements and that any failing in one area could cause significant reputational damage.

“I would like to say well done to all the different bodies involved. What they are doing now will make a huge difference and has the potential to make golf all the stronger if this co-operative way of working can be continued.”

The All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf comprises MPs and peers from any political party and exists to support the sport of golf. It works closely with industry bodies to promote the sport and challenge issues it faces, including COVID-19.

“I have been hugely impressed by the response of the different leading golf stakeholders in coming together and working to secure a coherent response to COVID-19,” Tracey stated.

“Members of Parliament know how valuable golf is to the UK as it has a huge economic impact, employs large numbers across the UK and has significant positive influence on people’s health.”

Tracey’s comments follow those of his colleague Oliver Dowden, who said he is looking at data on whether golf courses can reopen in the first wave of the easing of lockdown restrictions, and there have been reports that golf could resume in the UK from mid-May.

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir April 28, 2020 10:27
Write a comment

7 Comments

  1. Outofbounds
    Outofbounds April 28, 13:26

    I think the majority of golf club members have the good sense to observe social distancing rules and, with use of fixed tee times,it should be possible to get things going again. There should be no issue at all where the 2 ball is made up of people from the same household

    Reply to this comment
  2. Matt T
    Matt T April 28, 12:43

    I hope the government have sense to give enough notice to clubs before giving a date. People must remember nearly all clubs will be doing the bare minimum to keep on top of the courses and will not be anywhere near the usual standard for this time of year with the majority of teams on furlough leave. Courses are natural living organisms and not something that can be switched on and off.

    Reply to this comment
  3. GolfingSteve7
    GolfingSteve7 April 28, 10:47

    Fine for members clubs but how will green fee payers be monitored to ensure that they have paid online. Someone, presumably the golf pro or his assistant will have to check and how ill this be practical with social distancing?

    Reply to this comment
    • Ally
      Ally April 28, 11:07

      Online bookings & payments only ?

      Reply to this comment
    • SiW
      SiW April 28, 12:01

      Unfortunately I think it’ll be really difficult for non-members anyway as only 2 balls allowed. 10 mins separation will likely see most tee off times taken by members anyway.

      Reply to this comment
View comments

Write a comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Latest Golf Vacancies

Click here to see the latest job vacancies

Join Our Mailing List


Read the latest issues

Advertise With Us

To advertise in the magazine or online, contact:

Email marketing@thegolfbusiness.co.uk
Tel 020 7803 2453

Recent Comments

Twitter Timeline

Latest News