Golf club finds two people having sex in a bunker

The disrespect some members of the public have shown towards both golf courses and guidance to stay at home during the lockdown has plummeted to a new level as one venue has revealed it found two people in a bunker having sex with each other.

Several clubs have reported misuse of their courses since their venues closed in March – with reports including people using quad bikes, riding horses and picnicking in bunkers.

However, according to the Scottish Daily Record, a club has now found two people having sex in a bunker during the lockdown.

Glenbervie Golf Club has sent a message to members, asking them to patrol the course more to ‘scare off’ others who might abuse the course.

Chairman Ronnie Neil sent the newsletter this weekend, in which he told members of “a couple engaging in sexual relations within a bunker. (Yes, this was actually witnessed)”.

Outlining other bad behaviour, Ronnie wrote: “The club has received an increasing number of messages about unwanted behaviour, including some resulting in damage to parts of the course.

“Examples include individuals playing the course over multiple evenings, individuals using the practice areas, bicycles being ridden over greens and using bunker lips as jump ramps.

“Dogs off their lead and being allowed to dig in bunkers and run across greens.”

He added: “Obviously, we would all like our course to be in as good a condition as possible when we reopen and acts like some of those listed above do not support this goal.”

Ronnie stated: “I call upon those members who live near the course and who like to take a walk for their daily exercise to consider choosing a route that will include coverage over the golf course.

“I would stress, however, that the board do not want members to confront rule-breakers and vandals. Hopefully, your mere presence will scare off these individuals and stop their behaviour.”

One member told the paper: “It’s been open season on Glenbervie since the lockdown came in.

“Nobody minds people taking a stroll round the course but this isn’t Butlin’s.

“It’s frustrating that members aren’t even allowed to get their daily exercise by playing a round on their own in the fresh air yet you’ve got locals having sex in the bunkers. Where’s the social distancing in that?”