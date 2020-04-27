‘Golf clubs in Wales can reopen in mid May if there is a lockdown relaxation on May 7’

The golf industry in Wales has been given an advanced notification that courses can reopen from mid May provided certain rules are followed, if there is a relaxation of the lockdown on May 7.

It is thought the guidance will apply to the whole of the UK and not just Wales, and that more information will be coming in the next few days.

The rules that must be followed include a strict adherence to social distancing.

An article in the Daily Mail states that ‘golf clubs in Wales will be allowed to reopen next month if there is a relaxation of the lockdown on May 7.

‘Clubs in Wales have been told there is a realistic prospect of being allowed to reopen by the middle of May, albeit with a stringent list of conditions.

‘Advance notice has been given, to allow clubs in Wales to prepare for what will be a radically different version of club life. But the fact there is cause for optimism will provide a massive boost in itself to the tens of thousands of golfers for whom playing the game is an integral part of their existence.’

Only social golf will be allowed, and in no more than two-balls. Bookings will need to be made online and at least a 10-minute gap will be required between tee times. It is likely that clubhouses will remain closed, apart from the use of bathroom facilities.

All this remains contingent on the government deciding it is on top of the Covid-19 pandemic sufficiently to move to the next phase.

The article doesn’t state who has given the guidance, or even who to, and there is nothing at the moment on Wales Golf’s website or on its social media pages to confirm the story.

It does, however, follow a trend in recent days, including most recently featuring the UK’s culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, who has said he is looking at data on whether golf courses can reopen in the first wave of the easing of lockdown restrictions. Less than a week before the full lockdown was implemented, the government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, said golf was an allowable activity provided golfers socially distance. Since then, a world expert on viral diseases has singled out golf as a game that can be played in the current environment, and golf courses around the world, including even in New York, have reopened. Various products have also been launched in the UK in April to ensure the game can be played with golfers sticking to social distancing rules, such as flags that do not need to be touched by hands and rakes that can be used to sweep bunkers without different people touching them.

In England, its governing body England Golf is waiting for the official green light. Jeremy Tomlinson, chief executive of England Golf, has prepared a guidance pamphlet called Play Safe, Stay Safe that will be issued to all clubs once the go-ahead is given.